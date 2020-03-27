Wisconsin’s broadcasters step to help during pandemic

Wisconsin’s radio and TV station are stepping up to help their local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some examples of how they’re helping:
- Antigo stations boosting businesses during pandemic
- WISN-TV’s ‘Operation: Shop Local’ aimed at helping businesses through down turn
- Heartland stations supporting local businesses in northern Wisconsin
- Wisconsin’s public TV stations to begin at-home learning broadcasts
- La Crosse radio stations gather, share info to help with COVID-19
- Radio Milwaukee mixes up programs to address needs under COVID-19
- Milwaukee TV station promotes local businesses with ‘We’re Open’ campaign
- Radio stations source for COVID-19 information in Mauston
- Monona LPFM hosts dance parties to help kids at home
- Station partners with community group to help COVID-19 response
- The Family Radio Network creates community through COVID-19 crisis
- Manitowoc stations promoting businesses operating through COVID-19
- Platteville area radio stations launch ‘Operation Small Business’
- Woodward raises spirits during COVID-19 crisis with online sing-along
- Radio group interviews local businesses, leaders on COVID-19
- Madison TV station calls for food bank donations
- Radio station updates Black River Falls area listeners on local COVID-19 developments
- Durand radio station connecting listeners through COVID-19 crisis
- Radio group promotes ‘We Love Local’ through COVID-19 crisis
- Midwest stations keep audience connected
- Radio group promotes local businesses operating through COVID-19 crisis