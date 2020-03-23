Radio group interviews local businesses, leaders on COVID-19

The Radio Plus radio stations in the Fond du Lac area are keeping listeners connected to their communities through interviews with businesses, non-profits, religious groups, and other community groups.

In addition to daily updates from local health officials, the stations are conducting these community interviews to air on all stations throughout the day.

The 3-6-minute interviews have an open format for communities to talk to listeners about how COVID-19 has affected their operations and how to keep the local community vibrant and healthy.

“Our goal is to provide mass communication that is timely, responsible and above all truthful,” the stations’ flier stated.

The interviews are also being shared on social media.

Radio Plus also produced and shared this video promoting local businesses that remain open during the crisis.