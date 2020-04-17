WISN-TV hosts online food drive

WISN 12 and Hunger Task Force launched an online ‘food drive’ in April to help local families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the fundraising campaign continues and the importance of financial support is more critical now than ever, this inspiring initiative has already raised $313,000, which is the equivalent of providing 4,173 boxes of food for Wisconsin families.

“The generosity of our community is inspiring. As people are struggling through this crisis, complete strangers continue to step up and give others a helping hand.” said Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN 12.

In the midst of the pandemic, Wisconsin farmers have been told to dump milk in response to a surplus in supply, following the closures of schools, restaurants, and stores. WISN 12 and Hunger Task Force are now teaming up with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the Department of Agriculture, Trade & Consumer Protection to recover and distribute Wisconsin milk to local families. Hunger Task Force has committed $1 million dollars to buy back the milk from dairy farmers, and a portion of the money raised during the WISN 12 online ‘food drive’ will be devoted to purchasing the fresh milk from area farmers, that will then help feed Wisconsin families.

“The Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Partnership is the current best solution to feed the hungry while supporting Wisconsin dairy farmers and producers in these difficult and uncertain times” said Hunger Task Force Executive Director Sherrie Tussler.

To support this initiative and continue to assist Wisconsin families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, you can visit https://www.wisn.com/hungertaskforce to make a monetary donation. While a donation of any amount is greatly appreciated, a contribution of $75 provides a ‘family box’ of food, which includes high quality staples such as breakfast cereal, peanut butter, canned fruits/vegetables, milk, eggs and fresh produce.