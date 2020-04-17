Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

FOX6 leads effort to feed first responders

Published April 17, 2020

FOX6 (WITI-TV) in Milwaukee is leading an effort to provide food to first responders fighting the pandemic in southeast Wisconsin.

The FOX6 Feed A Hero program makes it easy to order food from a local restaurant and have it delivered or drop it off for those working at health care facilities and in public safety.

The station collected a list of health care organizations and instructions on how you can have food delivered. The list also includes both the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee Fire Department and a directory of all southeast Wisconsin police and fire stations.

FOX6 also provided instructions on how to donate the food. The directory, including instructions, can be found here.

Posted in In the News
Members Only
Search
Download the WBA “MemberPlus” App

72guard-Logo_300x250

BannerAds-StationsMoving_AntennaPlanToRescan_300x250

WIHonorFlights-300x250