FOX6 leads effort to feed first responders

FOX6 (WITI-TV) in Milwaukee is leading an effort to provide food to first responders fighting the pandemic in southeast Wisconsin.

The FOX6 Feed A Hero program makes it easy to order food from a local restaurant and have it delivered or drop it off for those working at health care facilities and in public safety.

The station collected a list of health care organizations and instructions on how you can have food delivered. The list also includes both the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee Fire Department and a directory of all southeast Wisconsin police and fire stations.

FOX6 also provided instructions on how to donate the food. The directory, including instructions, can be found here.