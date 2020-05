A radio station in Wausau/Stevens Point is honoring local 2020 graduates by letting listeners send south outs on air and online.

Parents, grandparents, siblings, fellow students, and friends are encouraged to submit a short dedication to the 2020 graduate in their life. Hot 96.7 (WHTQ-FM) will then share those dedications throughout the month of May to give these deserving graduates the recognition they deserve.