Merrill radio station airs Easter service

Merrill radio station WJMT joined with a local church to produce a live “Drive-In” Easter Sunday morning service to help worshippers who couldn’t gather for a traditional service because of social distancing.

Church volunteers erected a stage and tents for the pastors, singers, readers, a keyboard player, and trumpet players in the city’s recreation center’s parking lot.

More than 500 vehicles filled the parking area, during a snowstorm, and listened to the service on a live radio broadcast on WJMT.

WJMT also expanded Easter Sunday programming to allow for several area churches’ Easter broadcasts.