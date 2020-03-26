Milwaukee TV station promotes local businesses with ‘We’re Open’ campaign

Milwaukee TV station WTMJ-TV has launched a public service campaign called “We’re Open” to support local business owners and their workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Through a multiplatform campaign, WTMJ-TV is encouraging viewers to help local small businesses stay afloat through this challenging period.

Running across broadcast, over-the-top, digital and social media channels, the “We’re Open” campaign celebrates the value these local businesses bring to the fabric of their communities.

As part of the campaign, WTMJ-TV is promoting #TakeoutTuesday every week to encourage takeout and delivery on a normally slow day for the restaurant business.

“We know many of our local businesses are struggling right now and if we can spread the word about places finding new ways to reach customers, we want to help,” WTMJ-TV Vice President and General Manager Joe Poss said.

For a list of open businesses and related news stories – or to submit a business – go to tmj4.com/open.