Station airs concert to benefit hungry students

Eagle River radio station WRJO aired a concert featuring local artists to benefit a charity that feeds school-aged children from food insecure homes in the Northland Pines School District.

The concert aired May 23 and raised more than $40,000 for “F.O.R.K” (Feed Our Rural Kids). About half of the funds raised came from a $20,000 match provided by Margaret Baack and Mike McAdams of Land ‘O Lakes.

Performers included Bret and Frisk Miller, Scott Kirby, Michael Saint, Pete Stoltman, Chris McFarland, Mark and Michelle Zanoni, Mark Wayne, Gerry Plank, and Taylor Rae Bolte. The event was held at Eagle Waters Resort in Eagle River by host Laura Koranda.

“The night was a complete success, and everyone involved is looking forward to another concert next year.” Heartland Director of Programming Mike Wolf said.

F.O.R.K. works with people, businesses, and organizations within the greater Northland Pines community to ensure that all children in feed of nutritional support are identified and provided with assistance.