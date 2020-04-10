V100.7 hosts special program on social distancing

Milwaukee radio station V100.7 (WKKV) hosted Stay At Home, Stay Safe, a special on the importance of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The special aired Wednesday from 1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Stay At Home, Stay Safe was hosted by V100.7’s on-air personalities Bailey Coleman and Reggie Brown, and featured Fox 6 news anchor Mary Stoker Smith. The in-depth honest conversation about COVID-19 and its effects on the community was moderated by Milwaukee County Health Commissioner Dr. Jeanette Kowalik. Listeners were encouraged to text questions to 414-799-1007 or join the conversation live via V100.7’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

“Now more than ever, our community needs to come together and stay at home to keep their families and loved ones safe,” said Reggie Brown, Program Director for V100.7. “We are committed to the people of Milwaukee and we will do our part in educating our listeners to help them get through this pandemic.”