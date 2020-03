WLAX-TV/WEAU-TV serving the La Crosse and Eau Claire areas working to help residents stay healthy and local businesses keep their doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stations crated a webpage listing local businesses and restaurants that remain open during the “Safe at Home” order and is airing locally produced PSAs.

The stations also airing news updates and streaming a daily Nexstar series titled “Corona Virus Facts Not Fear.”