La Crosse radio stations gather, share info to help with COVID-19

Mid-West Family radio stations in La Crosse are working on gathering information for the community to help residents cope with the COVID-19 crisis.

The stations are using the website aroundrivercity.com to allow local businesses to post updates about changes in their business hours and services. They’re also using the website to promote local and regional artists performing live on social media.

The group is also offering free listings on its local employment website couleeregionjobs.com by using the coupon code “MWF” at checkout.

This weekend the stations are promoting an interactive game called the Isolation Olympics in which parents can play with their kids doing fun challenges while they’re cooped up at home. They’ll use an app on their phones to answer riddles or upload pictures and videos. They’ll also be able to see what the other players are uploading in real time.