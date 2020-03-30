Good Karma Brands helps Dodge County through pandemic

Two radio stations run by Good Karma Brands are helping the people of Beaver Dam and Dodge County respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WBEV has been spending a major portion of its programming, particularly in the mornings, talking to numerous local businesses about how the pandemic has affected them, and what they are doing to continue running their businesses.

95X (WXRO) hosted a one-hour commercial free dance party on Saturday, March 28. The station played some of the biggest dance hits from the 80’s to today and encouraged listeners to turn up their radios and head to their porches, decks, or driveways to relieve their stress with a big community dance party.

The stations’ website, DailyDodge.com, is hosting a COVID-19 page to centralize all the info people need right now including national updates from ABC News, local and state updates, the latest from the CDC, the latest event cancellations, and an ever growing list of businesses that are still open and serving the public.