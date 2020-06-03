Madison TV station helps generate 18K meals for food pantries

Madison TV station WKOW-TV raised nearly $30,000 for food pantries through an 18-hour text-a-thon.

The Feeding Hope event in May 14 was in partnership with the Community Action Coalition and was aimed at supporting local food pantries struggling to meet increased food demands due to the pandemic.

The $30,000 raised translates to more than 16,000 pounds in wholesale food value.

In addition to raising donations, the text-a-thon kicked off an 18-day Feeding Hope Food Drive with partners Metcalfe’s, Hy-Vee, Woodman’s, Miller and Sons, Capitol Centre Market, SARIS and Race Day Events. Nearly 5,500 pounds of food was collected.

The total cash and food donations received during the Feeding Hope initiative will provide close to 18,000 meals to those struggling with food insecurity.

“We are overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of our community,” said Anna Engelhart, Station Manager of WKOW. “We cannot thank everyone enough for their participation in helping those in need.”

If you would still like to donate to the Community Action Coalition, you can do so online at www.cacscw.org.