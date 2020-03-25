Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Station partners with community group to help COVID-19 response

Published March 25, 2020

A Wausau radio station is working with community organization, Payton’s Promise, to make sure residents get what they need during the COVID-19 crisis.

89Q (WCLQ) is promoting the group’s efforts to collect food and make sure students who rely on school lunch don’t go hungry, packing food to be given out to families at grab and go locations.

The station is also interviewing local healthcare professionals and hospital administrators about how to stay physically and mentally healthy during the COVID-19 crisis and local leaders about the response and about issues like absentee voting.

