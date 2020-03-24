Manitowoc stations promoting businesses operating through COVID-19

A group of six radio stations in Manitowoc is helping the local economy through the COVID-19 crisis through a choose local campaign in partnership with the local Chamber of Commerce.

The Seehafer Broadcasting stations are airing PSAs encouraging listeners to keep shopping local and purchase food and drinks from local businesses offering delivery and take out services.

The stations also launched a page on the Seehafer News website dedicated to COVID-19. The six radio station websites all link to that page. The page also contains cancellation and postponement announcements. It also links to a list of bars and restaurants still operating during the crisis.

Manitowoc County Emergency Services Director, Travis Waack, calls the station with a daily report that’s also shared on social media.