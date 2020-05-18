La Crosse radio station fundraiser helps caregivers, pandemic research

The La Crosse Media Group embraced the spirit of Giving Tuesday on May 5 by hosting a mini radiothon with Gundersen Health System to raise $21,300 to support caregivers and local COVID-19 research.

The La Crosse Media Group in La Crosse consists of KICKS 106.3 (WQCC), Magic 105 (WLXR), Classic Rock 100.1 (WKBH), Me TV FM 102.7 (KQEG), and Today’s Talk 1490 (WLFN). All five stations contributed airtime leading up to the event, including podcasts with Gundersen Medical Foundation Director of Development as well as a doctor who turned his cancer research lab into one conducting COVID-19 research.

The stations shared stories from the frontlines and encouraged listeners to not only donate, but to show support as well. At 4 p.m. on that day, those living in the Coulee Region were asked to step outside and make some noise in s show of support for healthcare workers.