Heartland stations supporting local businesses in northern Wisconsin

Heartland Communications radio stations in Eagle River and Ashland are doing what they can to help local communities and local businesses through the COVID-19 crisis.

The four Eagle River radio stations are hosting a free program with local businesses letting the public know that they are open and ready for their business. They’re also running rotating announcements featuring businesses reminding the public about the businesses’ hours, location, and where they can be found online. The stations are also running announcements from local non-profits.

Heartland stations in Ashland are also working to help businesses by starting a campaign to encourage listeners to support the local establishments that offer either curbside or delivery service. The stations are running a “Support Local Small Business” message.

Health officials in the Ashland area are on the air with the latest information about COVID-19 and advice for listeners about how to stay healthy.

In both markets, Heartland news staff are delivering COVID-19 news updates producing uplifting stories about residents who are stepping up to help during the crisis.