Platteville area radio stations launch ‘Operation Small Business’

QueenB Radio in Platteville has created “Operation Small Business” to support local businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Operation Small Business” is an online list of local small businesses the community can support during the crisis. It includes a list of local restaurants and small businesses with links to the latest information on how to order your favorite meal, hours of operation, and how to purchase services.

The website is linked to all the QueenB radio station websites. Businesses interested in getting listed can fill out a form at the bottom of the “Operation Small Business” page.

The stations are also airing daily COVID-19 updates provided by local hospitals and the Grant County Health Department.