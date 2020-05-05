WISN-TV online food drive raises $666K

WISN 12 and Hunger Task Force raised $666,890 in April through an online ‘food drive’ and milk rescue to help local families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s truly heart-warming to see how many people in the community came together for others in this crucial time of need,” said Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN 12. “These are such challenging, and unique times, which makes this outpouring of giving even more inspirational. We are overwhelmed with gratitude. And we appreciate the strong partnership that we have long enjoyed with Hunger Task Force.”

These efforts included an online ‘food drive’ which collected monetary donations, as well as a ‘milk rescue’ initiative to buy back milk from area dairy farmers. Following the closures of schools, restaurants, and stores, Wisconsin farmers had been told to dump milk in response to a surplus. After seeing coverage of the milk dumping, Hunger Task Force joined forces with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the Department of Agriculture, Trade & Consumer Protection, to make the ‘milk rescue’ a part of WISN 12’s online food drive. The recovered Wisconsin milk is distributed to local families as part of ‘family food boxes’ that contain ingredients for healthy meals.

“We always knew Milwaukee was a generous community, but the outpouring of support from WISN 12 viewers has been truly heartwarming,” said Sherrie Tussler, Executive Director of Hunger Task Force. “On behalf of the families who received food boxes and Wisconsin dairy, please accept our strongest thank you. Milwaukee always proves its strengths during difficult times. Thank you, Milwaukee and thank you, WISN 12.”

The fundraising campaign and milk buy-back program were part of WISN 12’s ongoing Project CommUNITY initiative, which highlights uplifting stories, inspiring people, and groups and individuals making a difference across Southeastern Wisconsin. By partnering with Hunger Task Force, WISN 12 was not only able to help provide food and fresh milk for families, but also support Wisconsin dairy farmers.