Woodward raises spirits during COVID-19 crisis with online sing-along

In addition to keeping listeners constantly updated with new information about COVID-19 and hosting a free website where local restaurants can add their hours of operation, Woodward Radio Group stations in the Appleton area are hosting an online sing-along to unite the community during this challenging time on people’s physical and mental health.

WAPL and WZOR will be conducting a virtual sing-along to Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These” on Friday, March 27. Listeners are asked to tune in at 5 p.m. and step onto your balcony, your porch, your backyard, or stay inside and just open your window to join in the singing along.

Listeners are encouraged to share video of their singalong on social media with the hashtags #RadioRocksOn and #TimesLikeThese.