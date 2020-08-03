Radio group promotes Black-owned businesses

A group of iHeartMedia’s radio stations in Milwaukee are launching an initiative to support Black-owned businesses, restaurants, and nonprofits.

The Brilliantly Black initiative is being led by radio stations V100.7 (WKKV-FM), FM106.1 (WMIL-FM), 95.7 BIG FM (WRIT-FM), 97.3 The Game (WRNW-FM), and The BIG 920 (WOKY-AM). The initiative is modeled after a similar program at iHeartMedia Chicago in which each radio station encourages listeners to visit its website and enter keyword “brilliant” to get more information about Black-owned businesses, restaurants, and community resources. The available information includes health and wellness businesses, fashion and beauty, community and faith organizations, local businesses, and restaurants.

“I want to congratulate our team on this grassroots opportunity to support Black-owned businesses,” said Colleen Valkoun, President of iHeartMedia Milwaukee. “Please join us in supporting the Black business community. I am thrilled we can use our stations to impact and inform the public about this much-needed community resource.”

Local Black-owned businesses, restaurants and organizations are also encouraged to submit their information for inclusion on each station’s Brilliantly Black community resource website:

www.v100.com, www.fm106.com, www.957bigfm.com, www.973thegame.com and www.thebig920.com.