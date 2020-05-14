Woodward radio stations provide variety of pandemic relief initiatives

A group of radio stations in Appleton and Green Bay are providing a variety of initiatives for listeners in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

105.7 WAPL is offering “Get a Little, Give a Little” for listeners to get a chance to win a WAPL rewards call and T-shirt, which also includes a $50 station donation to Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin.

In the Corona Cash Sweepstakes on 95.9 KISS FM (WKSZ) listeners get a chance to win $100 to help with bills, groceries, home schooling, or home office supplies.

Razor 94.7 (WZOR) is marking Mental Health Awareness Month by hosting a live Instagram mental health check in to help listeners keep mentally healthy. The station also created a mental health pages on its website with local and national resources.

All six Woodward stations are providing local graduates with “Senior Shout Outs.” Families and friends are encouraged to submit a picture of their senior with a shoutout message to be shared. WHBY will also air some of the class speakers’ speeches.