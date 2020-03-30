Madison radio station takes community building online during pandemic

Madison radio station Life 102.5 (WNWC) is helping its listeners through the COVID-19 pandemic by taking its community building initiatives and moving them online.

The station’s popular Family Fun Guide underwent a complete revamp to focus solely on safe-at-home activity ideas. The site now features virtual tours, arts and crafts projects, and imaginative endeavors all categorized to optimize the experience.

Life 102.5 is also launching its next installment of the Connected Life Book Club which serves to foster community amongst women of southern Wisconsin through the exploration of great books.

Participants will be discouraged from the regular community groups that meet and instead encouraged to engage via podcast, Facebook, and with emailed discussion guides.

Listeners can also stay informed on the latest happenings with COVID-19 through a landing page at Life1025.com that seeks to connect them to reliable resources.