Eau Claire stations launch ‘Operation Support Local’

Mid-West Family radio stations in Eau Claire launched “Operation Support Local” to help Chippewa Valley businesses suffering through the pandemic.

The stations air quick phone conversations with local businesses to help alert the public to changes at the businesses and offer ways for residents to help support them through the crisis.

The conversations air weekday mornings on Greatest Hits 98.1 (WISM-FM) and SportsTalk 105.1 (WAYY) and are edited and aired as bonus commercials that air on the stations. The interviews are also posted to the station’s websites.