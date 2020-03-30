Mid-West Family organizes webinar to help local businesses

Mid-West Family Broadcasting in Madison hosted a free webinar to help local businesses coping with the economic downturn prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eight-station group teamed with the University of Wisconsin Business College, Madison Chamber of Commerce, and the local business organization Dane Buy Local to host the educational webinar.

The stations are also airing a heavy rotation of PSAs and made available free short announcements for local businesses to inform listeners about their operations under COVID-19. The announcements are also posted and promoted on a website directory.