Radio group promotes ‘We Love Local’ through COVID-19 crisis

Cumulus radio stations in the Green Bay area are working to help local businesses through the COVID-19 crisis.

The four radio stations in the group have posted a list of area restaurants and bars offering curbside, drive thru, and delivery service on each of the station’s websites.

The effort, promoted on air as “We Love Local,” launched March 17.

The websites are updated several times each day.

Each station is also airing updates from the CDC, with supplementary information provided by local officials.