VCY America airs special to honor high school graduates

Published June 4, 2020

VCY America hosted a 2020 graduation special honoring high school seniors.

The special aired Sunday and included a call-in portion allowing high school seniors to give a one-minute challenge to their class. There was also a segment for parents and grandparents to call in with a one-minute challenge to the graduates.

The unique broadcast also included a commencement address delivered to seniors by Ken Ham at Answers in Genesis. 

In addition to the radio broadcast, the network aired a special modified TV release on Tuesday on WVCY Channel 30 and streamed at vcyamerica.tv

VCY America operates on eight radio stations in Wisconsin and WVCY-TV in Milwaukee.

