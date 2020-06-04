VCY America airs special to honor high school graduates

VCY America hosted a 2020 graduation special honoring high school seniors.

The special aired Sunday and included a call-in portion allowing high school seniors to give a one-minute challenge to their class. There was also a segment for parents and grandparents to call in with a one-minute challenge to the graduates.

The unique broadcast also included a commencement address delivered to seniors by Ken Ham at Answers in Genesis.

In addition to the radio broadcast, the network aired a special modified TV release on Tuesday on WVCY Channel 30 and streamed at vcyamerica.tv.

VCY America operates on eight radio stations in Wisconsin and WVCY-TV in Milwaukee.