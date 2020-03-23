Radio station updates Black River Falls area listeners on local COVID-19 developments

A radio station serving the Black River Falls area is providing daily updates to listeners about how COVID-19 is affecting their region.

WWIS Radio is continually broadcasting information on the state and local level about the effects of the virus. The station has interviewed local food bank officials regarding procedural changes for those picking up food for those in need.

It’s also delivering information for listeners regarding maintaining cleanliness and assisting area restaurants in continuing to update listeners about which are offering delivery or carry out.

The station is also announcing a new organization accepting goods for the elderly and disabled, including hand sanitizer, paper products, and cleaning supplies.