Midwest stations keep audience connected

Midwest Communications radio stations from around Wisconsin are trying to keep their listeners connected with businesses still open during the COVID-19 crisis.

Stations are running a PSA campaign asking listeners to support local businesses including restaurants and asking the businesses to contact the station if they are still open for business. The stations are sharing what services the businesses are providing and listing those on the station’s websites, with hourly updates.

The stations are also providing local COVID-19 updates and links to resources on their websites.

If your station is making a special effort to help Wisconsinites cope with COVID-19, share details with the WBA by writing to kgeissler@wi-broadcasters.org.