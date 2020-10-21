Station helping address pandemic-related hunger

A radio station in Green Bay is teaming up with partners to help feed those facing hunger because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

101WIXX is working Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Associated Bank to provide 101,000 meals for Wisconsin families in need.

According to statistics provided by Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, the number of food-insecure people in Wisconsin is up by 36 percent, affecting an additional 200,000 people, including 77,110 children. Forty percent of people accessing food pantries supplied by Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin are first-time visitors.

“We realize what a significant impact the pandemic has had on the hunger situation in Wisconsin and we felt compelled to help,” said Corey Carter, WIXX Brand Manager.

WIXX will air a significant on-air and digital campaign encouraging people to donate online via a secure either on behalf of a local partnering business or in general on behalf of WIXX.

The campaign runs through Nov. 25.