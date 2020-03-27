Antigo stations boosting businesses during pandemic

Two Antigo radio stations run by Results Broadcasting are working to help local businesses suffering through the economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

WACD-FM County 106 and WATK-AM/FM are broadcasting messages on each station 10 times per day about the necessity of supporting locally owned businesses in the community.

WACD-FM is also hosting two businesses each day on its Breakfast Club program to talk about their hours, what they are currently offering, and about what their business will be like after the pandemic.