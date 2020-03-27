Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Antigo stations boosting businesses during pandemic

Published March 27, 2020

Two Antigo radio stations run by Results Broadcasting are working to help local businesses suffering through the economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

WACD-FM County 106 and WATK-AM/FM are broadcasting messages on each station 10 times per day about the necessity of supporting locally owned businesses in the community.

WACD-FM is also hosting two businesses each day on its Breakfast Club program to talk about their hours, what they are currently offering, and about what their business will be like after the pandemic.

Posted in In the News
Members Only
Search
Download the WBA “MemberPlus” App

72guard-Logo_300x250

BannerAds-StationsMoving_AntennaPlanToRescan_300x250

WIHonorFlights-300x250