Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

The Family Radio Network creates community through COVID-19 crisis

Published March 25, 2020

The Family Radio Network is connecting with its local communities through a Facebook group where listeners are posting needs, encouragement, updates, and information about concerts artists are performing via livestream during the COVID-19 crisis.

The network recently wrapped up its “Our Help for the Homeless” campaign and has been using the donations to help those working on the front lines helping those in need. The stations are responding to immediate calls for help from their audiences.

The Family Radio Network has stations in Appleton, Green Bay, Sheboygan, and Wausau/Stevens Point.

Posted in In the News
Members Only
Search
Download the WBA “MemberPlus” App

BannerAds-StationsMoving_AntennaPlanToRescan_300x250

72guard-Logo_300x250

WIHonorFlights-300x250