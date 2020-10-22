WWIS launches ‘People Helping People’ campaign

WWIS Radio in Black River Falls is promoting small town pride with its “People Helping People” campaign.

Through the rest of the year, the stations are promoting reminders to local communities of what small business do for the area. In partnering with local businesses, WWIS Radio is helping promote small town America with giveaways, a drive thru trick-or-treat event, coloring contests, a scavenger hunt, holiday meal giveaways, and more.

“The primary reason for this campaign is because this year has been defeating for so many people and businesses,” wrote General Manager Mary Gerdes. “Our hope is that by running this campaign people have something to look forward to that is fun and exciting for the community and businesses.”