Radio group promotes local businesses operating through COVID-19 crisis

Southern Wisconsin radio group Big Radio has created an online directory connecting customers with businesses continuing to offer services through the COVID-19 crisis.

The directory at shoplocal.fm includes information on local restaurants, retailers, and other businesses offering services while still complying with new health emergency regulations. Listings are updated regularly.

Big Radio is providing the service free of charge to businesses in its stations’ coverage areas in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

“Local businesses are the biggest supporters of our community and we wanted to find a way to help them publicize changes in their operations so that community residents could lend a hand by continuing to shop local,” Big Radio co-owner Ben Thompson said.

The website sorts businesses by city, town, or village in order to make it easy for residents to support their own local businesses. It launched March 18.

Local businesses offering continued operation, modified pickup or delivery services or other changes in their operation allowing them to continue to serve the community are encouraged to submit their information through the website by using the registration button at the bottom of the homepage.