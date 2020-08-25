Madison station safely gathers listeners for drive-in movie

Madison radio station Life 102.5 (WNWC-FM) held a drive-in movie event at the Madison Mallards’ baseball stadium on Friday evening. More than 500 people were on hand in the socially distanced setting for a showing of Jeremy Camp’s Christian hit movie “I Still Believe.”

The Mallards have transformed their stadium into a drive-in movie theater during the pandemic. Life 102.5 had the opportunity to get in on one of those movie nights. Tickets were almost half the regular price at only $25 per car with free popcorn included.

“Especially during this time of COVID-19, it was so great to be able to see and interact with listeners face-to-face,” said Dave Conour, the Program Director and Morning Show Co-Host of Life 102.5. “And of course, it was a great movie! Jeremy Camp’s story is just so touching, and it’s really a wonderful picture of God’s love and grace.”