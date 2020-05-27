ESPN Wisconsin radiothon raises $205K for pandemic relief

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton hosted Capture Sports Marketing’s Athletes Doing Good Radiothon on ESPN Wisconsin and raised a total of $205,859 for COVID-19 relief during the 11-hour event held Thursday.

The $205,859 includes a match of all donations from Herb Kohl Philanthropies. The money will be donated to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and Connaughton’s With Us Foundation.

Funds were raised through donations, a silent auction and the purchase of buy-it-now items. Fans can still donate or purchase two canvases of Connaughton from this year’s dunk contest, with one of him dunking over Giannis Antetokounmpo and one of him dunking over Christian Yelich, through Monday. Each canvas purchased will be autographed by either Antetokounmpo or Yelich and will contain a personal message and autograph from Connaughton. Canvases can be bought, and donations can be made here.

The radiothon aired on 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee (WKTI-FM) and 100.5 ESPN Madison (WTLX-FM) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Connaughton was joined on-air by Bucks teammates Donte DiVincenzo, Kyle Korver, Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo, Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, general manager Jon Horst, and head coach Mike Budenholzer, along with numerous other guests from across the sports world including Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur, Craig Counsell, Greg Gard, Josh Hader and Yelich.