Radio stations source for COVID-19 information in Mauston

Mauston radio stations WRJC-AM and WRJC-FM are providing listeners with a lot of information and support during the COVID-19 crisis.

The stations have welcomed local lawmakers, including Rep. Ron Kind, local health officials, local business officials, and food pantry advocates onto the radio to keep listeners informed and engaged with information about how they can help.

Programming also includes local news coverage, important PSAs about COVID-19, and the airing of local church services.

The station has also gathered a list of businesses still operating and sharing that on the air and online.