Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Radio Milwaukee mixes up programs to address needs under COVID-19

Published March 26, 2020

Community radio station Radio Milwaukee is changing up its programming in reaction to the needs of listeners coping with the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

The station created a weekday program called “School of Rock” to teach kids home from school about the musicians that have shaped our world. It airs 9-10 a.m.

Weekdays at 5:20 p.m. is “Dine n’ Dance” which invites listeners to enjoy a virtual dance party on the radio.

The station has also added weekend programs, extended its live request show, and made other changes, all of which you can find here.

