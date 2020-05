Midwest Communications radio stations in central Wisconsin and WAOW-TV in Wausau are running a Hometown Hero campaign to honor and celebrate front line workers.

The stations are offering a prize package to winners to help them cover food, expenses, and entertainment, while they are doing what they do.

The Midwest Communications stations involved in the campaign are WIFC, WDEZ, WSAU-AM/FM, WOZZ and WRIG.

Details are available here: https://wifc.com/hometown-heroes/