Madison radio group donates more than $900K in advertising to local businesses

Mid-West Family radio stations in Madison aired more than 31,000 free commercials to help hundreds of local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The free spots ran from March 21 through July 31 through a feature called “Now Open.”

“Our company was formed in Madison, we’ve been here for 91 years, and our commitment to the community and local businesses is our top priority,” said Tom Walker, President of Mid-West Family Madison. “’Now Open’ gave us the chance to connect businesses with consumers when they needed it most.”

Local businesses had the chance to sign up for these free announcements through midwestfamilymadison.com. In addition to the free commercials, businesses were listed on the “Now Open” website.