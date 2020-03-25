Monona LPFM hosts dance parties to help kids at home

Monona community radio station WVMO-LP is hosting three dance parties a week to help kids at home “get the wiggles out” while they’re practicing social distancing because of COVID-19.

At 10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, the station takes a 10-minute break from its Americana format to play dance music.

Monona Library’s Children’s Librarian, Karen Wendt, hosts a Facebook Live book reading right before the Dance Party, then encourages her viewers to listen in to WVMO and dance those wiggles out!