Broadcasters mark the season by helping others

Broadcasters made a difference while spreading holiday cheer

We are proud to say that radio and TV stations throughout Wisconsin celebrated the holiday season by helping their communities.

Stations held food drives, phone banks, contests, and other promotions to raise money and food to help causes in their communities and help those less fortunate during the holiday season.

Here’s a video that highlights just a few examples. If your station did something to help out, please let us know. Email kgeissler@wi-broadcasters.org.

Come to Your WBA Winter Conference and State Legislative Day

Your WBA Winter Conference and State Legislative Day agenda is set and we’re hoping to see you at the Madison Concourse Hotel on Jan. 30.

The day starts with the job fair followed by a valuable EEO session and our business luncheon where we will be honoring former Governor Tommy Thompson with the first ever WBA Distinguished Service Award.

That’s followed by the introduction of our new Legislative Committee, a legislative briefing, our annual visits to the State Capitol, and the legislative reception at the Concourse.

We hope you can also make it to Madison the day before the conference (Jan. 29) for a special session aimed at stations interested in podcasting and another aimed at young professionals.

Seth Resler from Jacobs Media will be at the Concourse that afternoon to talk about how to get started in podcasting, and if you’re already podcasting, how to grow your audience.

The young professionals’ session later that afternoon will be about state politics and will meet at the State Capitol. The group will tour the Capitol and then meet with Michelle Kussow from The Capitol Group who will talk about how laws are made and changed at the Capitol. The young professionals will also hear from veteran political reporter Jessica Arp. We hope the attendees will consider joining State Legislative Day the following day.

We will finish with a chance to mix and mingle at a fun venue on the Capitol Square. All broadcasters are welcome to join us at Cooper’s Tavern.

Please consider sending your staff members to these insightful (and fun) sessions.

WBA Awards competitions underway

The WBA Awards for Excellence competition and WBA Student Awards are both open and taking submissions. Don’t put off making your submissions! Truly, we can’t stress that enough. The deadline for the WBA Awards for Excellence is Jan. 9 at 11:59 p.m. CT and the Student Awards close on Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. CT. Disqualifications have grown over the last two years, and many of those disqualified entries are submitted at the last minute. Awards Committee member Tom Swigert complied some tips to help you avoid disqualifications, and we even produced a fun video to help you as well. Find both here.

Nominations Open for WBA Hall of Fame and WBA Local Broadcast Legends

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 15, but don’t delay! Learn more here:

WBA Hall of Fame

WBA Local Broadcast Legends

Finally, I’d like to highlight another popular WBA Member Service:

Webinars

We’ve added a wonderful assortment of useful webinars for you (and your teams) for 2019. Put them on your calendar now before your schedule gets cluttered.

Jan. 8 – Drive Them To The Website – What Your Clients’ Broadcast Ads Must Do to Increase Online Sales

Jan. 17 – Creative Sales Ideas from Paul Weyland

Feb. 21 – Dealing with Consumer Anxiety about Fake News with Esther Thorson, Michigan State University

April 18 – Updating Website TOS Agreements

May 16 – Programming: You Are Doing It Wrong with Kevin Robinson

July 18 – Chief Operator Rules with Larry Wilkins, Alabama Broadcasters Association

Sept. 19 – What the Future Sales Team Looks Like and How You Can Prepare with Laurie Kahn, Media Staffing Network

Oct .17 – Recruiting and Hiring Better Sales People with Chris Lytle

You can find many of our webinars archived on our website. As always, our webinars are FREE to all WBA members.

As we turn to 2019, it promises to be an eventful year for your WBA! Here’s to a happy, healthy, and prosperous 2019!

Thank you, as always, for your time and support.