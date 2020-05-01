Pandemic shows power of broadcasters to bring community together

Simply amazing.

There’s no other way to describe the work you and your fellow broadcasters are doing to help your local communities through this devastating pandemic. At the same time, your own businesses are suffering from an incredible loss of revenue.

We’ve heard stories from many of you over the past weeks. We hear the heartbreak and stress, but we also hear the pride in the critical role you’re playing. You should be proud. And know that your WBA is proud as well.

Be sure to check out what your fellow broadcasters are doing in their own communities. It’s most definitely inspiring.

WBA events affected by pandemic

I’m sure you’ll agree that the WBA Awards Gala and Summer Conference are huge events for you, our valued members, and canceling them was an extremely difficult, but necessary decision. I’m pleased and excited to report that we are reconstituting the gala as an online video event over three days with the aim of giving your stations an occasion to celebrate their work. After all, you deserve a bit of celebration now more than ever. Stay tuned for more on that.

We will hold our next Summer Conference in 2021, but are working on hosting a virtual job fair and EEO webinar this summer to continue our commitment to YOU with our WBA Assistance Action Plan for EEO Compliance. More to come on that as well.

Hall of Fame, Local Broadcast Legends, YP of the Year announced

This newsletter is full of recognition. We are proud to announce the 2020 WBA Hall of Fame inductees:

Thom Gerretsen

Jack Mitchell

Wayne Larrivee

Nancy Zieman

You can read about them here. We are also proud to announce the 2020 Local Broadcast Legends honorees:

Erin Davisson

Karen Dalessandro

Bill McCollum and John Moser

Peter Murphy

You can read about them here.

Last but certainly not least, we’re proud to announce our first Young Professional of the Year (drum roll please….): Terry Stevenson. We have a wonderful profile of Terry you can read here.

Everyone listed above would have normally been recognized at the WBA Summer Conference. Because of the conference cancellation, they will be recognized at the 2021 Summer Conference, along with Dick Zaragoza, our WBA Distinguished Service Award recipient.

Legislative Committee busy calling on DC

Please know that your WBA Legislative Committee has remained busy through the pandemic maintaining contact with lawmakers in DC about how the pandemic is affecting our local broadcasters and how the federal government can support our local broadcasters’ public service mission.

A heartfelt thank you to everyone who’s been involved in making calls and sending emails on behalf of your fellow broadcasters. Please check out the recent legislative headlines to see the strong support broadcasters are getting from our Congressional delegation. Yes, you truly make a difference!

Your WBA is here to serve you

Broadcasters continue working through pandemics and that also holds true for your WBA. Your WBA Board held its first meeting via video conference on April 15.

We absolutely can’t wait for the day when we can all celebrate the work you’re doing right now! Nothing can replace the value that you, our Wisconsin broadcasters, bring to your communities. In the words of one of your fellow members from a recent legislative call, your are not only essential, you are critically essential. Stay safe. We need you!