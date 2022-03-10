Remembering our friend, Terry Baun

It was a difficult start to the new year for your WBA family as we learned about the passing of our dear friend Terry Baun. Terry’s contributions to your WBA and our members are numerous, as you can read about in his obituary here. But more than that, together with his wife and former WBA Vice President Linda Baun, an indelible and inspiring mark was left on broadcasting in Wisconsin. Please join me in paying tribute to a great leader, engineer, broadcaster, husband, and father. Thank you, Terry – we will miss you greatly.

Broadcasters meeting with lawmakers

Thank you to everybody who participated in our State Legislative Day and visit to Washington DC. The calls on the State Capitol were tremendously successful. We were fortunate to time our visits with a hearing on an advertising tax credit. Lawmakers heard individually from our members about the importance of the tax credit to helping main street businesses recovering from the pandemic, and the next day they received testimony from station owner Tom Koser on the same topic. A special thank you to Tom for his excellent testimony.

Your WBA was also back in Washington DC for the first time since the start of the pandemic. It was a unique visit because broadcasters were one of the first groups to return to the Capitol to call on members of Congress in person. While there we also got a tour of the fabulous new NAB headquarters.

Thank you to everyone who participated in these vital advocacy events. You can read more here.

Green light for in-person events

If the recent Student Seminar is any indication, we are READY for the return of in-person events. The Student Seminar was a great success, this year paired with the WBA Job Fair. A special thank you to our Education Committee and our sponsors for making it happen.

Registration is open for our WBA Awards Gala on May 7 at the Madison Marriott West. We’re asked often about this year’s theme. It’s called “Getting back together.” Your WBA Awards Committee is planning an excellent party to celebrate all your hard work. We hope you can join us. You can read more here.

Watch your inboxes for announcements about our WBA Summer Conference coming to the La Crosse Radisson June 22-23. Our Conference Committee has come up with a great line-up and some surprises.

Competitive Wisconsin

I’m proud to represent Wisconsin’s broadcasters on the board of Competitive Wisconsin. I was honored to accept an invitation to join the board of this unique non-partisan coalition that engages business, education, agriculture and labor in strategic collaborations dedicated to strengthening and growing the Wisconsin economy. Stay tuned for more on this as I spend time working with this important group. It’s a natural fit for your WBA!

Thank you to the Hilton Milwaukee City Center and WITI-TV for helping us produce new radio and TV spots to promote the WBA Hall of Fame. We’re so proud of the Hall of Fame and these spots are a great way to show off this great showcase of Wisconsin broadcasting history.

I also recently spoke on a panel at the Wisconsin Counties Association Conference in Madison with other association CEO’s. It was an enlightening session. I was struck most when we each asked about our favorite part of working for an association. Everyone, without hesitation, said “our members.” It’s so true.

Your WBA can’t do anything without YOU! Everyone who attends events, submits award entries, serves on a committee, joins an advocacy day, or anything else involving your WBA is a part of making it work. Thank you and thank your fellow broadcasters for being such an outstanding community of professionals.