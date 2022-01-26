Vetterkind named to Competitive Wisconsin Board of Directors

WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind has been named to the Competitive Wisconsin Board of Directors.

Competitive Wisconsin is a non-partisan coalition that engages business, education, agriculture, and labor in strategic collaborations dedicated to strengthening and growing the Wisconsin economy.

CWI was founded in 1981 and for more than 30 years has engaged in powerful strategic analysis of Wisconsin’s economic challenges and opportunities. It’s dedicated to identifying and advocating for policies and activities that will support the retention and creation of family-supporting jobs, sustain prosperity and protect and enhance Wisconsin’s quality of life.