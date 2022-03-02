Broadcasters take issues to Washington DC

Wisconsin broadcasters recently visited lawmakers and regulators in Washington D.C. to talk about issues like a performances tax and bills that would support journalism.

A group of eight Wisconsin broadcasters visited Washington DC between Feb. 28 and March 2 to meet with the National Association of Broadcasters and take meetings with members of the Wisconsin Congressional delegation and the FCC.

Broadcasters from across the country were pushing to add cosponsors to the Local Radio Freedom Act which would show opposition to efforts to impose a performance tax on broadcasters. Lawmakers were also asked to support Journalism Competition and Preservation Act which would give broadcasters the power to band together to negotiate for compensation from big tech companies for use of broadcasters’ content, the Local Journalism Sustainability Act which would create tax incentives for publishers and broadcasters to hire journalists, and the VOICES Act which would create incentives for the sale of broadcast stations to women and people of color.

WBA members met with Rep. Bryan Steil, Rep. Glenn Grothman, Sen. Ron Johnson, and staff from the offices of Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, Rep. Mike Gallagher, and Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Broadcasters will be meeting with the remaining members of the Wisconsin Congressional delegation in their districts or on Zoom.

Broadcasters also met with FCC staffers at the new NAB headquarters to discuss regulatory fee reform, geobroadcasting, and collection of EEO data.

Thank you to all the broadcasters who participated in these critical advocacy events.