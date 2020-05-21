WBA names Stations of the Year, full winners list released

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association is announcing the winners of the coveted “Station of the Year” honor during its online Awards for Excellence presentations and has released the full list of winners in the 2019 awards competition.
The full list of results is available here in printable PDF format and here in an online format that includes links to the winning entries.
The Station of the Year Awards were presented on Facebook Live on Thursday.
The winners of the Station of the Year awards were determined using a point system in which stations are awarded pointed based on the awards they won in individual categories.
Awards were also presented online Tuesday and the social and digital media and news operation of the year awards were announced Wednesday.
The Station of the Year award winners are:
Music Radio
Small Market – WCOW-FM, Sparta
Medium Market – WAPL-FM, Appleton
Large Market – WVMO-LP, Monona
News and Talk Radio
Small Market – WBEV-AM, Beaver Dam
Medium Market – WOMT-AM, Manitowoc
Large Market – WTMJ-AM, Milwaukee
Television
Small Market – WSAW-TV, Wausau
Medium Market – WKOW-TV, Madison
Large Market – WISN-TV, Milwaukee
Station of the Year winners are asked to submit acceptance videos to the WBA to be shared with WBA members. Please send videos to: contact@wi-broadcasters.org.
All awards will be shipped to stations directly by American Awards and Promotions. Third place award certificates will be mailed by the WBA.
The WBA Awards Virtual Gala is supported by WBA partner Wisconsin Army National Guard. Thank you!
Thank you as well to the Madison Marriott West, Tri-Marq, and Studio Gear for your continued support of the gala. The 2021 WBA Awards Gala is scheduled for May 1.
Entries for the 2020 Awards will open on Dec. 1.