Best shows, newscasts recognized in first round of WBA award presentations

The best radio shows, TV newscasts, and significant community impacts were recognized during the WBA’s first of three days on online Awards for Excellence presentations.
The awards were presented on Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Awards will continue at 10 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday on Facebook Live:
News Operations of the Year for TV and News and Talk Radio
Social and Digital Media Operations of the Year for all three divisions
Stations of Year, all divisions and market sizes
The winners announced Tuesday are:
Best Morning Radio Show
Music Radio
Small Market – WLKG-FM, Lake Geneva – “LifeMatters”
Medium Market – WBVC-FM, Wausau/Stevens Point – “Big Cheese Morning Show with Trav”
Large Market – WJQM-FM, Madison – “Krista & the Morning Rush”
News and Talk Radio
Small Market – WHBY-FM, Marinette – “Chuck and Jim Veterans Day Show”
Medium Market – WSCO-AM, Appleton – “B.J. and the Bear”
Large Market – WTMJ-AM, Milwaukee – “Wisconsin’s Morning News” Jan. 11
Best Radio Show
Music Radio
Small Market – WLKG-FM, Lake Geneva – “Mike Mason”
Medium Market – WIXX-FM, Green Bay – “The Fife Show Afternoons”
Large Market – WMGN-FM, Madison – “Jillene Khan on Magic 98”
News and Talk Radio
Small Market – WHBY-FM, Marinette – “Swap Shop”
Medium Market – WSCO-AM, Appleton – “Appleton Trophy Fantasy Football with Leo, Balky, and Alex“
Large Market – WTMJ-AM, Milwaukee – “Wisconsin’s Afternoon News” Sept. 11
Best Morning Newscast
Television
Small Market – WEAU-TV, Eau Claire – “Hello Wisconsin” Nov. 27
Medium Market – WKOW-TV, Madison – “27 News at 11 a.m.” July 19
Large Market – WITI-TV, Milwaukee – “FOX6 Wakeup News”
Best Newscast
News and Talk Radio
Small Market – WHYB-FM, Marinette – “WHYB AM News” April 30
Medium Market – WTAQ-AM, Green Bay – “WTAQ’s Afternoon News” Dec. 3
Large Market – WTMJ-AM, Milwaukee – “Wisconsin’s Morning News” Jan. 8
Best Evening Newscast
Television
Small Market – CBS3, Duluth, “CBS3 News at 6: National Night Out”
Medium Market – WMTV-TV, Madison – “NBC15 News at 10” July 10
Large Market – WISN-TV, Milwaukee – “12 News at 5:00: Police Classroom Shooting”
Best Significant Community Impact
Music Radio
Small Market – WCOW-FM, Sparta – “Dream Christmas”
Medium Market – WAPL-FM, Appleton – “Saint or Scrooge”
Large Market – WMGN-FM, Madison – “Magic 98 Holiday Wish”
News and Talk Radio
Small Market – WBEV-AM, Beaver Dam – “Children’s Radiothon Surpasses $2 million”
Medium Market – WOMT-AM, Manitowoc – “Operation Santa Pas Donation Drive”
Large Market – WTMJ-AM, Milwaukee – “Steve Scaffidi’s Salute to Service”
Television
Small Market – WSAW-TV, Wausau – “Buddy Check 7”
Medium Market – WMTV-TV, Madison – “NBC15’s Share Your Holidays”
Large Market – WMVS, Milwaukee – “Kids in Crisis: You’re Not Alone”
At the conclusion of the Station of the Year presentations on Thursday, the results for all the awards will be published on the WBA website. The awards will be shipped to stations directly by American Awards and Promotions. Third place award certificates will be mailed by the WBA.
The WBA Awards Virtual Gala is supported by WBA partner Wisconsin Army National Guard. Thank you!
Thank you as well to the Madison Marriott West, Tri-Marq, and Studio Gear for your continued support of the gala. The 2021 WBA Awards Gala is scheduled for May 1.
Entries for the 2020 Awards will open on Dec. 1.