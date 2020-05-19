Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Best shows, newscasts recognized in first round of WBA award presentations

Published May 19, 2020
The best radio shows, TV newscasts, and significant community impacts were recognized during the WBA’s first of three days on online Awards for Excellence presentations.
 
The awards were presented on Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
 
 
Awards will continue at 10 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday on Facebook Live:
 
News Operations of the Year for TV and News and Talk Radio
Social and Digital Media Operations of the Year for all three divisions
 
Stations of Year, all divisions and market sizes
 
The winners announced Tuesday are:
 
Best Morning Radio Show
Music Radio
Small Market – WLKG-FM, Lake Geneva – “LifeMatters
Medium Market – WBVC-FM, Wausau/Stevens Point – “Big Cheese Morning Show with Trav
Large Market – WJQM-FM, Madison – “Krista & the Morning Rush
 
News and Talk Radio
Small Market – WHBY-FM, Marinette – “Chuck and Jim Veterans Day Show
Medium Market – WSCO-AM, Appleton – “B.J. and the Bear
Large Market – WTMJ-AM, Milwaukee – “Wisconsin’s Morning News” Jan. 11
 
Best Radio Show
Music Radio
Small Market – WLKG-FM, Lake Geneva – “Mike Mason
Medium Market – WIXX-FM, Green Bay – “The Fife Show Afternoons
Large Market – WMGN-FM, Madison – “Jillene Khan on Magic 98
 
News and Talk Radio
Small Market – WHBY-FM, Marinette – “Swap Shop
Medium Market – WSCO-AM, Appleton – “Appleton Trophy Fantasy Football with Leo, Balky, and Alex
Large Market – WTMJ-AM, Milwaukee – “Wisconsin’s Afternoon News” Sept. 11
 
Best Morning Newscast
Television
Small Market – WEAU-TV, Eau Claire – “Hello Wisconsin” Nov. 27
Medium Market – WKOW-TV, Madison – “27 News at 11 a.m.” July 19
Large Market – WITI-TV, Milwaukee – “FOX6 Wakeup News
 
Best Newscast
News and Talk Radio
Small Market – WHYB-FM, Marinette – “WHYB AM News” April 30
Medium Market – WTAQ-AM, Green Bay – “WTAQ’s Afternoon News” Dec. 3
Large Market – WTMJ-AM, Milwaukee – “Wisconsin’s Morning News” Jan. 8
 
Best Evening Newscast
Television
Small Market – CBS3, Duluth, “CBS3 News at 6: National Night Out
Medium Market – WMTV-TV, Madison – “NBC15 News at 10” July 10
Large Market – WISN-TV, Milwaukee – “12 News at 5:00: Police Classroom Shooting
 
Best Significant Community Impact
Music Radio
Small Market – WCOW-FM, Sparta – “Dream Christmas
Medium Market – WAPL-FM, Appleton – “Saint or Scrooge
Large Market – WMGN-FM, Madison – “Magic 98 Holiday Wish
 
News and Talk Radio
Small Market – WBEV-AM, Beaver Dam – “Children’s Radiothon Surpasses $2 million
Medium Market – WOMT-AM, Manitowoc – “Operation Santa Pas Donation Drive
Large Market – WTMJ-AM, Milwaukee – “Steve Scaffidi’s Salute to Service
 
Television
Small Market – WSAW-TV, Wausau – “Buddy Check 7
Medium Market – WMTV-TV, Madison – “NBC15’s Share Your Holidays
Large Market – WMVS, Milwaukee – “Kids in Crisis: You’re Not Alone
 
At the conclusion of the Station of the Year presentations on Thursday, the results for all the awards will be published on the WBA website. The awards will be shipped to stations directly by American Awards and Promotions. Third place award certificates will be mailed by the WBA.
 
We want to see your reactions! Please be sure to share your photos or videos celebrating your victories by sending them to contact@wi-broadcasters.org or tweeting them with #wbagala. We’ll be sure to share them with everyone else.
 
The WBA Awards Virtual Gala is supported by WBA partner Wisconsin Army National Guard. Thank you!
 
Thank you as well to the Madison Marriott West, Tri-Marq, and Studio Gear for your continued support of the gala. The 2021 WBA Awards Gala is scheduled for May 1.
 
Entries for the 2020 Awards will open on Dec. 1.
