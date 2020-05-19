Best shows, newscasts recognized in first round of WBA award presentations

The best radio shows, TV newscasts, and significant community impacts were recognized during the WBA’s first of three days on online Awards for Excellence presentations.

The awards were presented on Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Awards will continue at 10 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday on Facebook Live

News Operations of the Year for TV and News and Talk Radio

Social and Digital Media Operations of the Year for all three divisions

Stations of Year, all divisions and market sizes

The winners announced Tuesday are:

Best Morning Radio Show

Music Radio

Small Market – WLKG-FM, Lake Geneva – “ LifeMatters

News and Talk Radio

Best Radio Show

Music Radio

News and Talk Radio

Best Morning Newscast

Television

Medium Market – WKOW-TV, Madison – “27 News at 11 a.m.” July 19

Best Newscast

News and Talk Radio

Best Evening Newscast

Television

Medium Market – WMTV-TV, Madison – “NBC15 News at 10” July 10

Best Significant Community Impact

Music Radio

News and Talk Radio

Television

At the conclusion of the Station of the Year presentations on Thursday, the results for all the awards will be published on the WBA website. The awards will be shipped to stations directly by American Awards and Promotions. Third place award certificates will be mailed by the WBA.

