Stations honored for news operations, social and digital media efforts

The Social and Digital Media Operations of the Year and News Operations of the Year were recognized during the WBA’s second of three days of online Awards for Excellence presentations. The awards were presented on Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Information about Tuesday’s awards is available here

The winners of these awards were determined using a point system in which stations are awarded pointed based on the awards they won in categories related to social and digital media and news operations.

The online awards presentations will conclude at 10 a.m. Thursday on Facebook Live with the announcement of the Station of the Year awards.

The winners announced Wednesday are:

Social and Digital Media Operation of the Year

Music Radio

Small Market – WCOW-FM, Sparta

Medium Market – WZOR-FM, Green Bay

Large Market – WMGN-FM, Madison

News and Talk Radio

Small Market – WBEV-AM, Beaver Dam

Medium Market – WOMT-AM, Manitowoc

Large Market – Wisconsin Public Radio

Television

Small Market – WSAW-TV, Wausau

Medium Market – WKOW-TV, Madison

Large Market – WITI-TV, Milwaukee

News Operation of the Year News and Talk Radio

Small Market – WHYB-FM, Marinette

Medium Market – WTAQ-AM, Green Bay

Large Market – WTMJ-AM, Milwaukee

Television

Small Market – WSAW-TV, Wausau

Medium Market – WMTV-TV, Madison

Large Market – WISN-TV, Milwaukee

At the conclusion of the Station of the Year presentations on Thursday, the results for all the awards will be published on the WBA website. The awards will be shipped to stations directly by American Awards and Promotions. Third place award certificates will be mailed by the WBA.

The WBA Awards Virtual Gala is supported by WBA partner Wisconsin Army National Guard. Thank you!

Thank you as well to the Madison Marriott West, Tri-Marq, and Studio Gear for your continued support of the gala. The 2021 WBA Awards Gala is scheduled for May 1.

Entries for the 2020 Awards will open on Dec. 1.