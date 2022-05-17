Springtime means renewal for your WBA

This spring is a spring we’ve been waiting for for such an oh so long time. Since 2020, we’ve been waiting for the day when we could bring back our beloved in-person events. These events are about more than just the agendas. They’re about connection, which is something particularly important to broadcasters.

The easing of the pandemic has made this spring feel extra special. We’re saying goodbye to an extended winter from in-person activities and welcoming a fresh feeling that comes from reigniting our time-honored traditions.

On May 7, we finally got to bring back the in-person WBA Awards Gala, which we haven’t been able to celebrate together since 2019. It was a wonderful reunion and an amazing night to honor the terrific work our Wisconsin broadcasters did in 2021.

Your WBA Awards Committee is already hard at work on the 2022 awards and 2023 gala, which will return to the Madison Marriott West on May 6, 2023.

We also recently got to mark the return of the Walker Broadcast Management Institute which was also on hiatus the last two years because of the pandemic. The group of students was most definitely excited to see each other again after such a long break and also welcomed a group of new students to the three-year cycle. Five more students graduated from the Institute this year so if you’ve been thinking about joining the institute, there will be some open seats in 2023.

A heartfelt thank you to Joan Gillman for leading the institute and this year’s instructors, Steve King, Moses Altsech, and Tom Walker.

Your WBA Summer Conference is on the horizon so please make plans to join us. We’ll be at the La Crosse Radisson June 22-23 to provide you with two very full days of education, networking, and fun. The Media Technology Institute is back for three days of sessions.

We’re particularly excited to recognize our 2022 Local Broadcast Legends and WBA Hall of Fame inductees. We’ll take time to recognize each of them at the conference on June 23.

The renewal and revival of these in-person events is a reminder for us to not take for granted the opportunities, connections, and relationships we so enjoy when we’re together. I hope you, like me, are inspired to take the energy from these events into 2023 and beyond.

Michelle Vetterkind, CAE

WBA President and CEO